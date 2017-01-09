Jan 9 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc :

* Expects net cash used in operations for fiscal year 2017 will be less than $120 mln

* Five prime therapeutics - expects that cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2017 will be approximately $300 mln - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iV2EpU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)