BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings to buy carbon fiber plant in U.S. Run by Germany's SGL group by April, adding 1,000 tons of annual output capacity - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Chemical to make purchase of carbon fiber plant,estimated at several tens of millions of dollars,through Mitsubishi Rayon's U.S. unit - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2i9trNi) Further company coverage:
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: