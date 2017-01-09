Jan 9 Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings to buy carbon fiber plant in U.S. Run by Germany's SGL group by April, adding 1,000 tons of annual output capacity - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Chemical to make purchase of carbon fiber plant,estimated at several tens of millions of dollars,through Mitsubishi Rayon's U.S. unit - Nikkei