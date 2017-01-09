BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its JV with Trinseo - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 9 American Honda Motor Co Inc :
* Announced a new dedicated hybrid model that will be made in America and launch nationwide in 2018
* Announced will expand the use of two-motor hybrid powertrain from passenger cars to its light truck lineup in future Source text - bit.ly/2i9vT6e
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri