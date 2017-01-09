UPDATE 6-French prosecutors open probe into report of Fillon's wife's fake jobs
* Fillon says campaign of political "stink bombs" is under way
Jan 9 (Reuters) -
* Richard Desmond in talks to sell his UK tabloids Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star, Daily Star Sunday to Trinity Mirror- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2iboiHC Further company coverage:
* Fillon says campaign of political "stink bombs" is under way
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.
* Redox Inc says it has raised about $9 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $10 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k0EuNj)