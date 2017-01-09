Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Cardinal Health Inc
* Cardinal health reaches settlement with West Virginia
* Cardinal health has agreed to pay $20 million to state of West Virginia to resolve issues
* West Virginia has released company from any further actions
* settlement resolving lawsuit filed in 2012 regarding co's distribution of controlled substances in west virginia between 2007-2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.