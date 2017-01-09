Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 10 Brainchip Holdings Ltd
* Responds to "street talk" article published in Australian Financial Review (AFR), dated 9 January 2017
* "company can confirm that our advisors are not evaluating such a transaction"
* "At this juncture, no certainty exists regarding execution of such a scheme or exchange"
* Confirms that it is evaluating possible scheme of arrangement whereby co would provide for exchange of shares that would be publicly traded on another market
* Comments by unnamed source in afr on jan 9, about "takeprivate" transaction in Australia with new listing in U.S. Are speculative and inaccurate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)