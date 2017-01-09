Jan 10 Brainchip Holdings Ltd

* Responds to "street talk" article published in Australian Financial Review (AFR), dated 9 January 2017

* "company can confirm that our advisors are not evaluating such a transaction"

* "At this juncture, no certainty exists regarding execution of such a scheme or exchange"

* Confirms that it is evaluating possible scheme of arrangement whereby co would provide for exchange of shares that would be publicly traded on another market

* Comments by unnamed source in afr on jan 9, about "takeprivate" transaction in Australia with new listing in U.S. Are speculative and inaccurate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: