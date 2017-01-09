Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Williams Partners Lp -
* Williams and Williams Partners announce financial repositioning for long-term, sustainable growth
* Williams and Williams Partners to reset payouts
* Williams Partners' quarterly distribution for quarter ending March 31, 2017 expected to be reduced to $0.60 per unit
* Says to permanently waive incentive distribution rights
* Williams' quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2017 expected to be increased to $0.30 per share
* Expects to purchase additional newly issued units of Williams Partners in a private placement
* Williams expects to fund unit purchase with equity
* Expects to discontinue participation in Williams Partners' drip program, upon successful completion of deals, asset monetizations
* Expects to purchase newly issued common units of Williams Partners at a price of $36.08586 per unit
* Dividend coverage ratio at Williams will be approximately 1.3x in 2017, with continued coverage in excess of 1.1x thereafter
* Williams has identified other select assets that do not support company's clear strategy
* For Williams Partners, sees FY 2017 net income $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.