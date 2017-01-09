Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Compass Minerals International Inc :
* Compass minerals says above-average winter weather in primary North American service areas lifted fourth-quarter 2016 salt sales volumes above last year
* Sold approximately 3.0 million tons of highway deicing salt products in q4 of 2016, up 27 percent
* Compass minerals international-if average snow events continue through winter, expect "improved market conditions for highway deicing industry in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.