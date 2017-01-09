Jan 10 HMV Digital China Group Ltd

* discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of Panorama Corporation And Parkway Licensing And Involving The Issue Of Consideration Shares Under Specific Mandate

* deal for consideration of hk$31.5 million

* Purchaser and company entered into panorama agreement with panorama vendor

* panorama vendor to sell and purchaser to purchase panorama sale shares, representing 70% of issued share capital of panorama corporation

* purchaser and co entered into parkway agreement with parkway vendors for parkway sale shares for consideration of hk$7mln