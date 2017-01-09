Jan 10 HMV Digital China Group Ltd
* discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of
Panorama Corporation And Parkway Licensing And Involving The
Issue Of Consideration Shares Under Specific Mandate
* deal for consideration of hk$31.5 million
* Purchaser and company entered into panorama agreement with
panorama vendor
* panorama vendor to sell and purchaser to purchase panorama
sale shares, representing 70% of issued share capital of
panorama corporation
* purchaser and co entered into parkway agreement with
parkway vendors for parkway sale shares for consideration of
hk$7mln
