Jan 10 Intime Retail Group Co Ltd

* on 28 December 2016, joint offerors requested board to put forward proposal to scheme shareholders

* proposal regarding proposed privatisation of company

* application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 january 2017

* scheme shares will be cancelled in exchange for payment by joint offerors to each shareholder of cancellation price of hk$10.00 for each share.