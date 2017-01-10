BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare sees FY loss
Jan 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
Jan 10 Spineway SAS :
* Announces signature of a new distribution agreement in the US
* Signature of a distribution agreement with a new partner based in Dallas, Texas
* Contract concerns sale of all Spineway lines authorized for distribution in United States
* Will pursue its active development in united states and will continue to solidify new partnerships throughout financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.