Fresnillo forecasts higher silver production in 2017
Jan 25 Fresnillo Plc forecast higher silver production in 2017, after reporting record high 2016 production.
Jan 10 Eurotunnel :
* For the full year 2016, Truck Shuttle traffic increased by 11% compared to 2015, with an all-time record of 1,641,638 vehicles transported
* For the fourteenth consecutive month, December 2016 saw record-breaking monthly Truck Shuttle traffic compared to the corresponding period in previous years
* For the full year 2016, Passenger Shuttle traffic increased by +2% compared to 2015, with 2,663,865 vehicles transported
* In December 2016, the traffic increased by +6% compared to the month of December 2015 confirming the upward trend observed over the last three months
Jan 25 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it expects rising costs in 2017 due to a hike in Britain's minimum wage as it reported a 3.9 percent fall in like-for-like sales for the 53 weeks ended Jan. 1.
Jan 25 British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.