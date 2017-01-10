Jan 10 Eurotunnel :

* For the full year 2016, Truck Shuttle traffic increased by 11% compared to 2015, with an all-time record of 1,641,638 vehicles transported

* For the fourteenth consecutive month, December 2016 saw record-breaking monthly Truck Shuttle traffic compared to the corresponding period in previous years

* For the full year 2016, Passenger Shuttle traffic increased by +2% compared to 2015, with 2,663,865 vehicles transported

* In December 2016, the traffic increased by +6% compared to the month of December 2015 confirming the upward trend observed over the last three months

