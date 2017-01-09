Jan 9 Ring Energy Inc -

* Net production for Q4 of 2016 was approximately 240,000 boes versus 218,500 boes

* Dec 2016 average net daily production was approximately 2,725 boes, as compared to net daily production of 2,335 boes in december 2015

* Average estimated price received per boe in q4 2016 was $40.75