* On Jan 3, co entered into a settlement agreement with hetero - sec filing

* Vivus- Settlement resolves co's lawsuit in response to Hetero's filing of ANDA, seeking to market generic versions of Stendra before expiration of asserted patents

* Vivus - under settlement agreement, hetero was granted license to manufacture, commercialize generic version of stendra described in its ANDA filing in U.S.

* Vivus - settlement agreement provides for full settlement of all claims asserted in suit, subject to court's acceptance of stipulation of dismissal