Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 10 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - unit executed 2 agreements, both effective as of dec 30 2016 , relating to chapter 11 bankruptcy of EXXI USA, ENERGY EXXI
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - a new entity established by restructuring plan has become guarantor of certain obligations owed to grand isle
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust-EXXI USA, EXXI GC,Grand Isle entered assignment, assumption agreement whereby EXXI GC has assumed rights, obligations of EXXI USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.