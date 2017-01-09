Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Parexel International Corp :
* Parexel international corp - on January 6, 2017, approved plan to restructure its operations - sec filing
* Parexel international corp - restructuring initiative is company-wide
* Parexel international - actions are expected to result in pre-tax charges in range of $25 - $35 million, all of which are anticipated to be cash expenditures
* Parexel international-charges will include about $24 million to $32 million in employee separation costs and approximately $1 million to $3 million in other costs
* Parexel international - expects to record a pre-tax charge in q3 of fiscal year ending june 30, 2017 in range of $20 million to $27 million
* Co anticipates completing restructuring activities by end of fiscal year 2018
* Parexel international corp - expects charges to result in annual pre-tax savings of approximately $7 million to $10 million over course of fiscal year 2017
* Parexel international - expects to record remainder of charges to be incurred by end of fiscal year ending june 30, 2018
* Parexel international corp - expects charges to result in approximately $30 million to $40 million on an annualized basis when plans fully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.