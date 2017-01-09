Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :
* Osisko Gold Royalties announces record 2016 gold equivalent ounces and monetization of investments
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says 38,270 gold equivalent ounces (geo) earned in 2016, 25% higher compared to 2015
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says total 2016 proceeds from monetization of equity investments amounted to $129.3 million ($116.9 million in q4)
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says realized a gain of $15.9 million, which will be recorded in other comprehensive income (loss) for year ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.