Starbucks nominates Microsoft CEO Nadella to its board
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 9 Parex Resources Inc -
* For Q1 2017, we expect production to average 32,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to be in the range of $200-$225 million fully funded from cash flow, including drilling 39-44 wells
* Q4 2016 production was approximately 31,000 boe/d (99% crude oil) compared to 29,754 boed/d in prior quarter
* Parex Resources Inc sees FY production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Starbucks Corp nominated Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.
Jan 25 Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.