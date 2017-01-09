Jan 9 Yahoo! Inc -
* Board determined, effective January 9, Eric Brandt will
become chairman of board and Maynard Webb will become chairman
emeritus of board
* Board made certain determinations with respect to size,
composition following closing of sale of co's operating business
to verizon
* Board determined that, following deal closing, it intends
to cause company's name to be changed to Altaba Inc
* David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer,
Jane Shaw, Maynard Webb has said that he or she intends to
resign from board upon closing of deal
* Board has determined that, immediately following closing
of deal, size of board will be reduced to five directors
Source text: (bit.ly/2ic3LCE)
