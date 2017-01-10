Jan 10 Primary Health Care Ltd

* Peter Gregg, its managing director and ceo, has been served with a local court attendance notice

* Primarnotice by australian securities and investments commission

* Gregg has informed primary that he denies allegations

* ASIC alleges two contraventions of section 1307(1) of corporations act during his time as an officer of leighton holdings limited