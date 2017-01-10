Jan 10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Co affirmed its financial guidance for q4 of 2016
* Allscripts healthcare solutions inc says anticipates
consolidated bookings for q4 of 2016 to exceed $400 million
* Allscripts healthcare solutions inc - provided initial
financial guidance for 2017 consisting of non-gaap revenue of
between $1.71 to $1.74 billion
* Sees non-gaap eps growth of 10 to 15 percent for fy 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $422.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.70
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: