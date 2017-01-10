UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
Jan 10 Moody's on Sub-Saharan African countries
* creditworthiness of sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa (ssa) has an overall negative outlook for 2017
* liquidity stress, low growth and political risk drive negative outlook for Sub-Saharan African sovereigns
* political risk will continue to be a credit constraint in parts of sub-saharan africa in 2017
* negative impact on liquidity from oil price shock will primarily be concentrated in Gabon, Mozambique, Congo and Zambia
* real GDP growth among rated countries in the region is forecast at 3.5% in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.