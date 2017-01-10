Jan 10 Moody's on Sub-Saharan African countries

* creditworthiness of sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa (ssa) has an overall negative outlook for 2017

* liquidity stress, low growth and political risk drive negative outlook for Sub-Saharan African sovereigns

* political risk will continue to be a credit constraint in parts of sub-saharan africa in 2017

* negative impact on liquidity from oil price shock will primarily be concentrated in Gabon, Mozambique, Congo and Zambia

* real GDP growth among rated countries in the region is forecast at 3.5% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: