Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 10 Comtec Solar Systems Group
* Unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Luoyang Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd
* Pursuant to agreement, parties shall together establish a joint venture project company
* Proposed that JV shall be owned as to 50% by Comtec Clean Energy and 50% by Luoyang Tourism Group
* Luoyang Tourism Group shall leverage on own platform advantages to assist JV to apply with financial institutions for debt financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)