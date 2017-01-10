Jan 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine Ab :

* The consolidated sales of the company for December 2016 amounted to 8.3 million euros ($8.79 million) - 20% increase comparing to December 2015

* The sales of the company forperiod January - December 2016 amounted to 90.4 million euros - 7% increase comparing to the same period last year