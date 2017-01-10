Jan 10 Gocompare.com Group Plc

* Fy trading update

* Revenue of approximately 142.0 million stg, which is 19 pct up on 2015 and in line with guidance

* Adjusted operating profit 1 is expected to be approximately 30 mln stg, which represents growth of 30 pct over 2015

* Cash generation has also been strong with leverage 2 reducing from 2.8x at time of demerger to less than 2.0x at year end