Jan 10 Airbus Group :

* Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Airlines (CAL) to support the development of the airline's maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities in Taiwan.

* Under the MoU, Airbus and CAL will evaluate technical and business solutions to develop the carrier's services for all Airbus aircraft types currently operated by the airline, which include the A350 XWB, A330/A340, and A320 families.

* The companies will also jointly evaluate and promote CAL's retrofit activities and cabin and airframe modifications, the feasibility of approving the airline's maintenance training centre and developing its maintenance training capabilities in Taiwan

* In addition, they will evaluate the benefits of Satair Group and other Airbus affiliates becoming key parts providers for CAL

