Jan 10 Airbus Group :
* Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with
China Airlines (CAL) to support the development of the airline's
maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities in
Taiwan.
* Under the MoU, Airbus and CAL will evaluate technical and
business solutions to develop the carrier's services for all
Airbus aircraft types currently operated by the airline, which
include the A350 XWB, A330/A340, and A320 families.
* The companies will also jointly evaluate and promote CAL's
retrofit activities and cabin and airframe modifications, the
feasibility of approving the airline's maintenance training
centre and developing its maintenance training capabilities in
Taiwan
* In addition, they will evaluate the benefits of Satair
Group and other Airbus affiliates becoming key parts providers
for CAL
