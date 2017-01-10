BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics sees FY 2016 net profit up 105.0 pct to 134.3 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
Jan 10 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive signs collaboration agreement with Karolinska Institutet
* Says under the collaboration agreement, the team led by Prof. Hakan Westerblad at Karolinska Institutet will study Neurovive's cyclophilin inhibitor compound NV556 and its effects in experimental models of mitochondrial myopathy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Says it plans to dissolve its Shenzhen-based optical products subsidiary