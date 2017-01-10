Fitch: Korean Bank Ratings Could be Hit by Bail-in Plan

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Korean banks to perform slightly better in 2017 than last year, but they face higher uncertainty amid domestic political instability and risks stemming from corporate restructuring. Furthermore, a bank resolution framework that is likely to be introduced in 2017 could lead to a reduction in implicit government support, and may result in negative rating action for some commer