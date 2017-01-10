Jan 10 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Roodmicrotec sees strong sales momentum in H2 2016, order value up 20 pct year-on-year

* FY net sales 10.5 million euros ($11.13 million) versus 10.3 million euros year ago

* Reinforces its outlook for an increase in sales turnover of 75 pct by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)