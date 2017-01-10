Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 10 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* Roodmicrotec sees strong sales momentum in H2 2016, order value up 20 pct year-on-year
* FY net sales 10.5 million euros ($11.13 million) versus 10.3 million euros year ago
* Reinforces its outlook for an increase in sales turnover of 75 pct by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)