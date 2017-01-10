UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 10 Matas A/S :
* Total revenue for Q3 2016/17 was 1.06 billion Danish crowns ($151 million), which was 1.2 percent higher than in same period of 2015/16
* Guidance for full year remains unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0184 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources