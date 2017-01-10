BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
Jan 10 Publity AG :
* As forecast at start of last year, Publity AG, almost doubled its assets under management (AuM) in 2016 by around 1.4 billion euros to a total of 3 billion euros ($3.18 billion).
* Confirms its guidance to increase AuM to around 5 billion euros by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's use of its foreign reserves has kept its yuan currency stable and prevented "market overshooting", a senior central bank official was quoted as saying by a state newspaper on Tuesday.
* Asks India to cut debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60 pct for upgrade