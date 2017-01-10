BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
Jan 10 Poly Property Group Co Ltd :
* Group recorded contracted sales of approximately rmb 34.9 billion for year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's use of its foreign reserves has kept its yuan currency stable and prevented "market overshooting", a senior central bank official was quoted as saying by a state newspaper on Tuesday.
* Asks India to cut debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60 pct for upgrade