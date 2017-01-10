Jan 10 Tomson Group

* Clarifies on certain media reports

* Noted contents of certain media reports alleging possible disposal of group's property portfolio in mainland PRC

* Other than 51 percent disposal of interest in Tianjin JV, co has not entered into any agreement with any party for disposal of assets

* Evaluating different options involving engaging in exploratory discussions which may or may not lead to possible disposal of any part of assets