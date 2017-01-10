BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
Jan 10 Tomson Group
* Clarifies on certain media reports
* Noted contents of certain media reports alleging possible disposal of group's property portfolio in mainland PRC
* Other than 51 percent disposal of interest in Tianjin JV, co has not entered into any agreement with any party for disposal of assets
* Evaluating different options involving engaging in exploratory discussions which may or may not lead to possible disposal of any part of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's use of its foreign reserves has kept its yuan currency stable and prevented "market overshooting", a senior central bank official was quoted as saying by a state newspaper on Tuesday.
* Asks India to cut debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60 pct for upgrade