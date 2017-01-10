Jan 10 Silverlake Axis Ltd :

* Pdf 1: Silverlake Axis Ltd (Sale Of Shares In Global Infotech Co. Ltd.)

* Intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for general working capital purposes, special dividends, reduction of borrowings

* Sale shares were sold, pursuant to aforesaid block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB54.24 million

* Company has further sold 3 mln GIT shares on 9 January 2017 by block trade on chinext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange