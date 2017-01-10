UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
Jan 10 Greentown Service Group Co Ltd :
* Wholly-Owned subsidiary of company entered into sales framework agreement with Lansong Supply Chain
* Lansong Supply Chain to supply various agricultural goods and products to Greentown Property Management from 10 Jan 2017 to 31 Dec 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 25 Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from a firmer Wall Street, but market turnover was subdued without support from the mainland as the connect-schemes with Shanghai and Shenzhen did not operate ahead of the Lunar New Year.