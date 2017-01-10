Jan 10 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd :

* Future land-positive profit alert

* Increment in consolidated net profit is mainly resulted from expected increase in consolidated net profit attributable

* Eexpected that group's consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended December 31, 2016 will be up more than 30%

