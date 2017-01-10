BRIEF-Gemdale sees FY 2016 net profit up 85 pct to 105 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
Jan 10 UCO Bank
* UCO Bank says revised 1 year MCLR to 8.60 percent from 9.30 percent WEF Jan 10 Source text - (bit.ly/2jy3e00) Further company coverage:
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent