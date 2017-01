Jan 10 Ebioss Energy AD :

* Says Ireland's React Energy will convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve issuance of 78.2 million new shares to convert its subsidiary Newry Biomass Limited's debt of 5.2 million euros ($5.5 million) to Ebioss

* If approved by the shareholders of React Energy, the debt converted into new shares will give Ebioss 51 percent of the Irish company listed on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2jcX5Tw

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

