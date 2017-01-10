UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
Jan 10 Banca Mediolanum SpA :
* Total net inflows in Dec. at 1.07 billion euros ($1.13 billion)
* Net inflows into mutual funds in Dec. at 509 million euros
* FY 2016 total net inflows at 5.61 billion euros versus total net inflows 4.66 billion euros a year ago
* FY 2016 net inflows into mutual funds at 3.58 billion euros versus 4.69 billion euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from a firmer Wall Street, but market turnover was subdued without support from the mainland as the connect-schemes with Shanghai and Shenzhen did not operate ahead of the Lunar New Year.