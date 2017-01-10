Jan 10 UK's Office of Communications:

* Closed investigation concerning BT's compliance with its cost-orientation obligations under general condition 18.5 on Jan.4

* Found that BT's charges to Gamma and Vodafone for APCCs from January 2015 did not comply with the requirements of GC18.5(A)

