Jan 10 Mistras Group Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Mistras Group-in course of finalizing financial statements
for november quarter, co determined additional accrual of about
$700,000 of pre-tax expenses
* Mistras Group - as result of $700,000 pre-tax expenses
accrual, adjustments had to be made to november quarter
financial statements
* Mistras Group-$700,000 pre-tax expenses will result in
co's reporting net income attributable of about $460,000, or
$0.02per share less than $7.73 million or $0.26per share
reported earlier
Source text bit.ly/2iXErzi
