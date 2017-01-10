Jan 10 Denison Mines Corp
* Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of
Wheeler River Project up to 66%
* Denison Mines - JV parties agreed to allow one-time
election by Cameco to fund 50% of its ordinary share of joint
venture expenses in 2017 and 2018
* Denison Mines - Shortfall in Cameco's contribution will be
funded by Denison, in exchange for a transfer of a portion of
Cameco's interest in WRJV
* Denison's share of joint venture expenses will be 75% in
2017 and 2018
* Denison Mines Corp - In connection with agreement, JV
parties have also approved a CAD$12.5 million work program and
budget for WRJV in 2017
* Denison Mines Corp - Denison expects that its ownership
interest in Wheeler River Project will increase to approximately
66% by December 31, 2018
* Cameco and JCU's share of joint venture expenses will be
15% and 10%, respectively in 2017 and 2018
* Denison Mines Corp - Denison, operator of WRJV, agreed to
propose work program and budget for 2018 that will not exceed
approximately CAD$15.6 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: