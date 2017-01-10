Jan 10 Novo Nordisk said:

* The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart) for treatment of diabetes in adults

* Expects to launch Fiasp in first European countries in first half of 2017

* Fiasp has already received marketing authorisation in Canada, and has been filed for regulatory review in the U.S., Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina