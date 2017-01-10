BRIEF-Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 40 pct to 60 pct
Jan 25 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
Jan 10 Novo Nordisk said:
* The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart) for treatment of diabetes in adults
* Expects to launch Fiasp in first European countries in first half of 2017
* Fiasp has already received marketing authorisation in Canada, and has been filed for regulatory review in the U.S., Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
Jan 25 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Jan 25 Novartis, lagging some other big drugmakers in the first wave of immunotherapy drugs that are revolutionising cancer treatment, hopes to catch up by focusing on the next wave of immune system-boosting medicines.