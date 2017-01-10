BRIEF-Vietnam's Eximbank says 2016 net profit jumps 7.7 times y/y
Jan 25 Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank :
Jan 10 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Proposes dividend of 25.0 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million)(20.0 million crowns year ago) be distributed, corresponding to 25.0 crowns (20.0 crowns year ago) per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0335 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank :
Jan 25 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn PT (Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia's (Askrindo) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has withdrawn the National IFS rating of 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Askrindo has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fit