BRIEF-Finlands's Wartsila signs 12-yr maintenance deal with Carnival Corp
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership
Jan 10 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Company expects to report Q4 revenues of approximately $2.5 million, which would represent an increase of 135 pct over prior quarter
* Company expects to report revenues of approximately $8.6 million for twelve month period ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 gross margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately 59 pct - 61 pct
* Q4 revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $8.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.