Jan 10 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees Q4 comparable restaurant
sales decrease of 4.8%
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for Q4 2016 anticipate sales
revenue of $1.035 billion
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share about $0.50 to $0.58
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees Q4 restaurant level
operating margin to be approximately 13% to 14%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - as of January 10, 2017,
current remaining repurchase authorization is $200.0 million.
* Repurchase is in addition to previously announced
repurchase authorizations totaling $2.1 billion
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - board of directors has
authorized repurchases of chipotle common stock with a total
aggregate purchase price of $100 million
* Chipotle Mexican Grill -"incurred higher food costs
compared to our originally-forecasted amounts as a result of
increased market costs for avocados"
Source text bit.ly/2iXQnRo
Further company coverage: