Fitch Withdraws Ratings on Askrindo

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn PT (Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia's (Askrindo) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has withdrawn the National IFS rating of 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Askrindo has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fit