Jan 10 Gevo Inc

* Gevo Inc - On January 9, 2017, Gevo, Inc. entered into private exchange agreements with certain holders of its 7.5% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Gevo -Entered private exchange agreements, to exchange an aggregate of $3.125 million of principal amount of 2022 notes for 731,732 shares of common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2jqp01q] Further company coverage: