BRIEF-Finlands's Wartsila signs 12-yr maintenance deal with Carnival Corp
Jan 10 Gevo Inc
* Gevo Inc - On January 9, 2017, Gevo, Inc. entered into private exchange agreements with certain holders of its 7.5% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gevo -Entered private exchange agreements, to exchange an aggregate of $3.125 million of principal amount of 2022 notes for 731,732 shares of common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2jqp01q] Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.