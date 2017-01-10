BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* Etihad Airways in talks with banks to raise about $2.6 billion in loans to finance aircraft deliveries - Bloomberg citing sources
* Etihad seeking to raise $2 billion in 12-year loans for 10 Boeing Dreamliner aircraft; about $600 million in financing for two airbus A380 superjumbos - Bloomberg citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2iXS4i4 Further company coverage:
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking