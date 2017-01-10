PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 10 Versapay Corp
* Versapay receives shareholder approval for sale of merchant services business
* Versapay Corp - shareholders approved transaction at special meeting on Jan 10, 2017, with 99.53% of shareholders voting in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.